AJP Calls for Full Audit of Smart City & JICA Funds Amid Guwahati’s Annual Flooding

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly criticized the BJP-led Assam government for failing to address the worsening artificial flood crisis in Guwahati. At a press conference, AJP General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said residents are suffering in "unimaginable conditions" due to repeated urban floods and poor infrastructure planning.

Bhuyan slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that despite being in power for over 25 years, the CM has not solved critical civic problems. “The silver jubilee of his political reign has brought nothing but hardship for the people. Every failure in Assam today must be owned by him,” he said.

He also recalled Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise to make Assam flood-free within five years, a goal that has yet to see any progress. Criticizing the government's infrastructure claims, Bhuyan remarked, “Instead of metro or bullet trains, boats are now plying in Guwahati. This is the reality of the so-called Smart City.”

In response to the growing crisis, the AJP has announced plans to conduct an independent study into the causes and impact of artificial flooding in Guwahati. The party aims to assess the technical and administrative lapses contributing to the city’s worsening flood situation.

Key demands put forward by AJP include:

A white paper on the city’s Master Plan

Full disclosure of Smart City funds, JICA project expenditure, and the costs under the “Flood-Free Guwahati” initiative

On immigration and identity issues, the AJP reiterated its call for the full implementation of the Assam Accord and deportation of illegal foreigners. Bhuyan accused the BJP government of “deliberately misleading people for political gain” by creating confusion around these core issues.

The party reiterated its commitment to raise these concerns politically and publicly until effective action is taken.

