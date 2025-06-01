Fear Grips Villages Along Subansiri as NHPC Releases Dam Water in Assam

Panic has gripped residents of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Majuli districts as the swelling Subansiri River threatens to unleash catastrophic floods near NHPC’s 2000-MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectricity Project at Gerukamukh. The river is currently in spate due to continuous heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, raising fears of a possible deluge in downstream areas.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has issued an alert and temporarily halted all construction work at the project site. With the Subansiri River frothing with dangerous intensity, residents along the riverbanks are growing increasingly anxious.

As a precautionary measure, NHPC has opened three gates of the dam to release excess water. However, officials have warned that up to nine gates may need to be opened if rainfall continues. The situation has already sparked alarm, especially among locals who have long expressed concerns about the project’s safety and ecological impact.

Notably, NHPC had set a power generation target of 750 MW for the current month. But a massive landslide on the right bank of the fragile Gerukamukh hills has further intensified the crisis, reportedly causing flash flood-like conditions at the project site.

Despite repeated warnings from environmental and civil society groups, NHPC’s reassurances have fallen flat in the face of nature’s fury. Powerful water currents have begun flowing downstream from the dam’s main structure, prompting the Dhemaji district administration to issue a public advisory for residents to remain vigilant.

Local sources report visible signs of distress, with villagers along the Subansiri belt in constant fear of sudden flooding. Many are urging authorities to conduct immediate safety reviews of the project and put public safety above power generation goals.

