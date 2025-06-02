“Why Guwahati Faces Flash Floods Every Year?” — Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam Govt

Newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, visited the grieving family of a victim who tragically lost their life in the recent landslide that struck parts of Assam. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Mira Barthakur Goswami.

Advertisment

During the visit, MP Gogoi interacted with the bereaved family members to understand their immediate needs and offered both emotional and practical support. He assured the family that aid would be extended, especially to ensure continued education for the victim’s two daughters.

In a strong appeal to the Assam Government, Gogoi urged the implementation of special preventive measures against landslides in vulnerable regions of the state. "Natural disasters are becoming more frequent, and yet, the government remains unprepared," he said.

However, the humanitarian visit was marred by political disruption when a group of BJP supporters raised slogans like “BJP Zindabad” and “Himanta Biswa Sarma Zindabad”, creating an unexpected disturbance during the solemn occasion. The incident has ignited debate over political sensitivity and decorum during times of public grief.

Speaking to the media, Gaurav Gogoi further criticized the BJP-led Assam government, accusing it of ignoring critical flood mitigation needs. “Why does Guwahati face flash floods every year? Ministers are more focused on roads leading to their own residences while ignoring flood-prone areas,” Gogoi alleged.

He also raised concerns about land acquisitions in the city by political figures. “They are busy purchasing land in prime locations but show no urgency in addressing the real problem—how to drain out floodwaters,” he stated.

Also Read: Landslides Ravage Chandrapur Homes; Elderly Man Narrowly Saved