Landslides Ravage Chandrapur Homes; Elderly Man Narrowly Saved

A series of severe landslides struck various localities in Chandrapur, causing widespread damage to homes and triggering panic among residents. Areas including Aranyanagar, Akashi Nagar, and Govardhan witnessed the collapse of walls in at least five houses due to the landslides.

Several homes have developed large cracks, forcing panic-stricken families to vacate their residences and seek shelter elsewhere. According to reports, the affected homes belong to Haren Gogoi of Aranya Nagar, Kanchan Dutta of Akashi Nagar, and Ajit Dev, Ranjit Dev, and Dilip Dev of Govardhan.

Amid the destruction, an elderly man named Haren Gogoi miraculously survived. Visually and hearing impaired, he was rescued by local residents from beneath the debris.

Authorities are yet to provide an official estimate of the damage, but locals report significant structural loss across the affected neighbourhoods.

