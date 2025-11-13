“Why is Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Wife Not Arrested In Zubeen Garg Death Case?”, APW

The Assam Public Works (APW) on Thursday appeared before the one-member judicial commission investigating the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg, submitting a sworn affidavit that raised several critical questions about the ongoing probe.

Led by its president, Abhijit Sharma, a team from APW questioned how the stage performance continued even after Zubeen Garg’s untimely death. The organisation also sought to know why Shyamkanu Mahanta’s wife, who was reportedly in Singapore during the event, has not been arrested yet, and how Mahanta continues to stay in his residence despite earlier reports that the house had been sealed by authorities.

In a related development, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi also submitted an affidavit before the same judicial commission, accusing the Assam government of deliberately attempting to suppress the truth and protect the real culprits behind the singer’s mysterious death. Gogoi alleged that the government’s investigation was politically motivated and aimed at safeguarding key individuals linked to the incident.

APW, meanwhile, raised a series of pointed questions, including why the fashion show in Singapore continued even after Zubeen’s demise, and why police officials such as Sandeepan Garg, who was reportedly present at the event, failed to immediately secure crucial evidence like mobile phones.

The organisation further questioned why Garima Saikia Garg’s visa was cancelled, why Zubeen’s post-mortem was not conducted in Delhi, and why the SIT affidavit was leaked. APW also condemned the spread of unverified rumours portraying Zubeen as “depressed” or suggesting suicide, calling it a “calculated attempt to distort facts.”

“It feels today as if Zubeen’s fans have fallen asleep,” said APW president Abhijit Sharma after recording his statement before the commission. “It seems like Zubeen’s admirers have suddenly disappeared. We must stay united and keep pushing forward until justice is served for Zubeen.”

Sharma appealed to the people of Assam and Zubeen’s fans worldwide to remain focused on the core cause, ensuring justice for the beloved artist, regardless of what new political or social issues arise in the state.

“After November 21, there will be no point in shouting or blaming the government,” APW remarked, urging everyone who possesses any form of evidence or documents related to Zubeen Garg’s mysterious and untimely death to submit them before the judicial commission by November 21. The organisation further noted that the government has already constituted a one-member judicial commission to investigate the case.

The latest developments come amid rising public demand for accountability and transparency in the high-profile probe that has shaken Assam's cultural and political landscape.

