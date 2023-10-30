“Why Making Business Out of Education is Antithetical to Our Societal Cause?” VP Explains
The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasized the need of taking education as a service to the nation and urged everyone to ‘give back whatever you take from it’. Leveraging Education for the purpose of ‘making commerce and business is antithetical to the societal cause and the sublimity, virtuosity of our civilization’, he added.
Describing quality education as the most impactful transformational mechanism that improves any society, the Vice-President cautioned against draining of ‘our brains and our foreign exchange to foreign locations’.
Addressing the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of the Royal Assam Global University in Guwahati today, the Vice-President described Convocation as the ‘reward of training imparted by your teachers, fructifying hopes and aspirations of the family’. He further advised the students to refrain from engaging in activities that could bring disrepute to their teachers and parents.
Praising the National Education Policy, the Vice-President underlined that implementation of this policy has led to the integration of knowledge and skills by allowing the students to pursue simultaneous courses.
Commending the recent successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon, after an unsuccessful attempt in 2019, the Vice-President underscored that ‘failure is a necessary step in success.’ Drawing an analogy, he compared failure to a ‘glass of water that can be viewed as either half-filled or half-empty’.
The Vice-President also underlined the pivotal role played by alumni contributions and patronage in nurturing the world's most prestigious universities. Additionally, he urged the students to establish a lasting connection with their institution and consistently contribute to its resources for the betterment of education.
Emphasizing the need to consume natural resources based on necessity rather than fiscal affordability, VP Dhankhar called for the optimal utilization of these resources.
While conferring degrees and medals, the Vice-President noted with happiness that more than ‘two-third of them were girls’. He referred to this as a reflection of the ‘changing profile’ of the nation. VP Dhankar also highlighted that passing of the Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament was a historic step for the largest democracy on the planet.
During the one-day tour, the Vice-President earlier visited the Cotton University in Guwahati and interacted with the students and faculty members. Later in the evening, he attended the felicitation program organized by the members of the Brihattar Guwahati Marwari Samaj in Guwahati.
Gulab Chand Kataria, the Governor of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Government of Assam, Nanadita Gorlosa, Minister of Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, Cooperation and Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr. Ashok Kumar Pansari, Chancellor, Royal Assam Global University, faculty members and other dignitaries were present at the event.