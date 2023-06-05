Guwahati News

Wild Elephant Roams Guwahati Streets, Creates Ruckus

In a video captured by locals of Panjabari, the tusker was seen entering the residential area and roaming freely on the streets in search of food.
Wild Elephant Roams Guwahati Streets, Creates Ruckus
Wild Elephant Roams Guwahati Streets, Creates Ruckus
Pratidin Time

A wild elephant was seen roaming the streets of Panjabari in Assam's Guwahati on Monday evening.

In a video captured by locals of Panjabari, the tusker was seen entering the residential area and roaming freely on the streets in search of food. The incident reportedly occurred at around 6 pm today.

According to spectators, the elephant came from the Army Camp in Narengi.  

Meanwhile, this triggered panic among the people of the area. The main road in Panjabari was blocked for a long time as a result of the jumbo’s presence in the area.  

However, efforts of locals helped in chasing the elephant safely out of the area without causing any damage to life and property.

Wild Elephant Roams Guwahati Streets, Creates Ruckus
Pregnant Elephant Dies During Labor in Assam’s Golaghat
Army Camp
Wild elephant

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/wild-elephant-roams-guwahati-streets-creates-ruckus
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com