Wild Elephant Roams Guwahati Streets, Creates Ruckus

A wild elephant was seen roaming the streets of Panjabari in Assam's Guwahati on Monday evening.
In a video captured by locals of Panjabari, the tusker was seen entering the residential area and roaming freely on the streets in search of food. The incident reportedly occurred at around 6 pm today.
According to spectators, the elephant came from the Army Camp in Narengi.
Meanwhile, this triggered panic among the people of the area. The main road in Panjabari was blocked for a long time as a result of the jumbo’s presence in the area.
However, efforts of locals helped in chasing the elephant safely out of the area without causing any damage to life and property.