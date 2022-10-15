Will Bring Back Our Voters: Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he will try to bring back those voters who have lost confidence in the Congress party if he is elected as the party president.

Tharoor while addressing a press conference, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia.

He said, “In the year 2014 and 2019 elections, Congress party could secure only 19 per cent vote. We want those voters back who lost confidence on us.”

“I will continue to fight for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Shashi Tharoor arrived in Guwahati earlier today for the purpose of campaigning for the forthcoming Congress Presidential elections and was welcomed by Pradyut Bordoloi at the airport.

The Congress Presidential Election will be held on October 17.

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have filed nomination for the election.