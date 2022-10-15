IREO Scam: ED Attach Assets Worth Rs 1,317.30 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 1,317.30 crore belonging to real estate company IREO Pvt Ltd, its Managing Director cum Vice President Lalit Goyal, associated entities and key managerial persons, the agency said on Saturday.

The properties were attached under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties include land, commercial spaces, plots, residential houses and bank accounts.

ED initiated an investigation under money laundering on the basis of 30 FIRs under Sections 120-B, 420, 467 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 registered at various Police Stations across Gurugram, Panchkula, Ludhiana and Delhi against IREO Pvt Ltd, associated entities, its directors, key managerial persons and others.

The investigation by the ED revealed that they duped the innocent buyers by promising them to deliver flats, plots and commercial spaces, however, they neither delivered the projects nor returned their money.