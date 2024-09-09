"Will Disclose Details in Court": Shankar Jyoti Baruah on Allegations

AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah responded to the allegations levelled against him by a student of the University Law College and accepted about having been in a relationship with the girl since 2021. However, he clarified that they had separated six months back.
Baruah stated that these are personal matters, and he did not wish to make his private life public. He added that he would disclose all details in court and take necessary steps after the court’s hearing.
While speaking to media persons on Monday, Baruah said, “I am mentally broken. My mother is also mentally distressed. I am worried about the health of my mother as well as the health condition of the girl involved here. I sincerely thank everyone who has supported me during this time. I accept having a relationship with the girl since 2021, and also want to make it clear that we have separated. Several conflicts started to emerge in our relationship since the past one year and gradually these conflicts started to increase. Whatever the girl said is true. She had also good terms with my mother. For the last six months, I have distanced myself from this matter, but recent developments have caused great concern.”
The AASU General Secretary expressed his shock that the incident emerged after six months.
“Following the girl's FIR, I approached the honourable court, and based on her allegations, I have put forward my statements in front of the court. The girl had filed the FIR on September 6th and on September 7th, the court granted me anticipatory bail. Therefore, I believe that these disputes are personal, and what needs to be said will be stated in court. The girl’s allegations have not been substantiated in court. I did not wish to make our breakup public, and whatever I have to say, I will say in court,” Baruah said.
It may be mentioned that, a 22-year-old student from the University Law College at Gauhati University has raised serious allegations against Baruah few days back, accusing him of mentally harassing her for the past six months. The student, who was initially reported to have attempted suicide around 12:30 am by consuming an excessive amount of anti-biotic pills, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for immediate treatment.
The girl refuted the claims of a suicide attempt, instead revealing that it was an overdose due to the mental trauma she has been enduring. She alleged that the youth leader, with whom she had a close relationship, was responsible for her deteriorating mental health.