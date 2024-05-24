IMD Warns of Assam Thunderstorms: Bay of Bengal System to Trigger Heavy Rain, Cyclonic Conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of enhanced thunderstorms and rainfall activity over Assam from May 26 to May 27, 2024, due to a developing weather system in the Bay of Bengal.
According to the latest forecast, a Low Pressure Area over the West central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a Depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by May 24 morning. Subsequently, it is likely to further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal by May 25th morning, before moving nearly northwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts.
As a result of this system, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected across Assam. On May 26, light to moderate rainfall is predicted for most places in the state. However, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Goalpara, Bongaigaon, and Dima Hasao districts, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely in several other districts.
On May 27, similar weather conditions are expected to persist, with light to moderate rainfall across most of Assam. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, while heavy rainfall is expected in Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, and other districts. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to affect isolated places across the state.
In a tweet, the IMD confirmed the progression of the weather system, noting that it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 25 evening and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around May 26 midnight.
Residents and authorities are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with the inclement weather conditions.
Probable Impacts
1. Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
2. Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.
3. Temporary disruption in ferry services may be due to strong winds/gusty winds.
4. Partial damages to kutcha houses and huts.
5. Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to Heavy rainfall and strong winds.
6. Heavy rainfall may damage the crop in the maturity stage.
7. High winds may cause lodging of vegetables and plants.
8. Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.
Actions suggested
Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
Avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often.
Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
Provide proper drainage in the cropped field if heavy rainfall is expected.
Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
Be Updated.