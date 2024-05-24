IMD Warns of Assam Thunderstorms: Bay of Bengal System to Trigger Heavy Rain, Cyclonic Conditions

Probable Impacts

1. Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.

2. Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.

3. Temporary disruption in ferry services may be due to strong winds/gusty winds.

4. Partial damages to kutcha houses and huts.

5. Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to Heavy rainfall and strong winds.

6. Heavy rainfall may damage the crop in the maturity stage.

7. High winds may cause lodging of vegetables and plants.

8. Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.