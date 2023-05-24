Will Not Let Candidates With Fake Divyang Docs Get Govt Jobs: Assam CM

In a major announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the government is mulling over strong action against those producing fake disability certificates to gain recruitment under divyang quota in the state government-advertised positions.
CM Sarma said that there are already several organizations protesting the issue of people attaining fake caste certificates to get jobs easily. The government has already taken measures to end it and we will not allow another similar situation to arise with candidates producing fake disability certificates to gain appointment, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The Assam CM mentioned that main problem that arises in this situation is regarding those producing fake certificates for hearing impairment. He was addressing a press conference ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah's visit and the program to distribute appointment letters to around 45,000 newly appointed candidates.
Speaking there CM Sarma said, "We have been informed that there are some divyang candidates who could not clear their medical assessment. Hence, their results are being withheld at the moment."
When pressed by a journalist on the issue of some candidates gaining recruitment through fake disability certificates, CM Sarma said, "We will write to the recruitment commission to scrutinize their documents and cancel their appointment if found guilty of producing fake certificates."
He said, "The issue is mostly with those producing fake certificates for hearing impairment. It has come to our notice that there are many candidates who are producing false certificates which deem them to have hearing impairment, clearing them to gain recruitment under divyangjan quota."
"This creates hindrances for those who are actually impaired and deserving candidates under the quota," added CM Sarma. Meanwhile, the government will take strict action against those involved in producing fake certificates, said the Assam CM.
He said, "We will file a criminal case against them for obtaining fake certificates. Many officials of the health department will also be held answeable as to how they issued disability certificates to them when their medical examination revealed that they did not have any disability."
"In this regard, we have set up an enquiry and asked the CID and CM Vigilance Cell to investigate the matter. There will be a huge number of arrests in the matter. I expect the number to be around 1,000. Those producing fake certificates and those who are issuing these certificates, everyone will be probed," the CM further said.
He also added, "Many organizations are protesting against fake SC, ST certificates issued to candidates seeking government jobs. I won't allow this to be the case with divyang people."