With Five Lives Lost, Are Guwahati’s Vulnerable Areas Doomed Without Urgent Action?

Heavy rains triggered multiple landslides across Kamrup Metropolitan district on May 30, 2025, causing widespread damage and claiming the lives of five people, including three children. The landslides struck various localities in Guwahati and Dispur, raising serious concerns about urban safety in the region.

Human Casualties and Injuries

The disaster has resulted in the confirmed deaths of five individuals — one male, one female, and three children (two girls and one boy). Additionally, two female children were injured and are currently receiving medical care. In total, 13 people, including men, women, and children, have been directly affected by the landslides.

Areas Hit by Landslides

The landslides occurred in ten different locations across Kamrup (M), with eight in Guwahati and two in Dispur. Key affected neighborhoods include Noonmati, Bamunimaidam, Kharguli, Santipur, Maligaon, Gandhi Basti, and Kamakhya Mandir Road in Guwahati, and Hengrabari (Lichubagan) in Dispur.

Notably, fatalities occurred in Maligaon and Datalpara areas of Guwahati, where the landslides caused severe damage. The victims include Robin Das, 50, from Maligaon, and Jyotirmoy Boro, 9, from Datalpara. Jyotirmoy’s mother and sister were also seriously injured.

Structural Damage

The landslides caused significant damage to housing, with three fully kuccha (non-concrete) houses completely destroyed and one pukka (concrete) house severely damaged in Lichubagan, Hengrabari area of Dispur.

Government and Community Response

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with local authorities coordinating efforts to assist affected families and assess the damage. The landslides have intensified calls for improved urban planning and better hillside management in Kamrup Metropolitan district to mitigate risks from heavy rainfall and landslides.

Concerns Over Urban Safety

The recurring landslides in hillside residential areas highlight vulnerabilities in Guwahati and Dispur’s infrastructure, especially during monsoon season. Experts warn that unless urgent measures are taken to reinforce slopes and upgrade drainage systems, such disasters may increase in frequency and severity.

