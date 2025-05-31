5 Killed in Landslides Amid Incessant Rainfall in Kamrup Metro

In a heart-wrenching incident, three members of the same family lost their lives in a landslide at Chapaidong in Bonda, Guwahati, following incessant rainfall. The victims have been identified as Poonam Goswami, her daughter Nilakshi Goswami, and their relative Ranjita Boro. The tragedy has left the local community in deep shock and mourning.

Another fatal incident occurred near Swagat Hospital in Maligaon, where a man identified as Robin Das died after being buried under debris from a hillside collapse. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Jalukbari Police later sent the body to GMCH for post-mortem.

In the Basistha area’s Datalpara locality, a 10-year-old boy named Deepjyoti Boro was killed after a boundary wall collapsed onto his house. His mother, Namita Boro, and younger sister Kania Boro sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. The family, already struggling after the father’s death, has now been left homeless and devastated.

These incidents underscore the growing vulnerability of hill slope dwellers in Guwahati as the city continues to witness heavy downpours and urban development without adequate safety measures.

