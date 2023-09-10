With Maa Kamakhya's Grace, Assam Is Prospering: CM Sarma At Mahila Morcha Meet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Assam is the land of Maa Kamakhya and with the blessings of the mother, the state is doing well and will continue to do well in the coming times.
He was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha National Executive Meeting organised at the state BJP headquarters in Assam's Guwahati during which the CM thanked the morcha and welcomed them to the state.
Speaking there, he said, "Assam is the land of Maa Kamakhya. When you arrived here, I had asked everyone to take time out and visit the shrine of Maa and take blessings. I hope everyone visited the temple. We are blessed to draw strength from Maa Kamakhya and the land will continue to prosper with her grace."
"When you visit other major pilgrimage sites, you will find that Corridors have been built. I announce today that when you come again in two years, you will find a Kamakhya Corridor here as well," said the CM.
Turning his attention to the G20 Summit, CM Sarma said that the event could become a success only because of the devotion and groundwork laid by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
Amid an ongoing controversy, referring to the nation as 'Bharat', he said, "The country has become Bharat. After 75 years, the country has finally got this. The Prime Minister has made everyone realize that we are all Bharatiya. Around 500 years ago, Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva had in his writings termed the nation as Bharat. Bharat is great."
Meanwhile, CM Sarma also targetted the Congress saying that they chose the name 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for their rally, but then went on to call themselves INDIA.
He said, "Congress does not have the right to take the name INDIA. They have divided the nation after taking the name INDIA. Firstly, Rahul Gandhi has scammed the people already with 'Gandhi' surname."
The Assam CM urged Rahul Gandhi to give up the surname during his speech.
Furthermore, CM Sarma praised the Prime Minister saying that Narendra Modi is already a Vishwaguru, and highlighted how the nation has prospered under reign. He said that it is the duty of every Indian to ensure that he becomes the Prime Minister again for the third time.
CM Sarma then spoke about child marriage informing that so far, as many as 5,000 people have been arrested in connection with complaints regarding child marriage.
He said, "As of now, over 5,000 people have been arrested and another two to three thousand are likely to be arrested when we intensify our operations after G20."
He also highlighted during his speech that the BJP government has done much more for the Muslims than the Congress did during their years in power.