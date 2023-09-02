Himanta Biswa Sarma Holds Day-Long Crucial Meet with MPs, MLAs of Assam

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a crucial meeting was held between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs and MLAs in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Tinsukia on Saturday.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting concluded, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that deliberations were held on contesting the upcoming polls to retain a huge number of seats in Assam.
CM Sarma said, “There was a joint meeting between BJP, AGP, UPPL and several MLAs and MPs on contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Our aim is to gift PM Modi ji a large number of seats from Assam.”
“Assam Government’s several schemes were discussed today. We have decided to amend the Panchayati Raj act by introducing it in the Lok Sabha. Along with this, we also held detail talks on how we can make sub-districts effective in the coming days.”
The chief minister also stated that discussions were held on implementing schemes for public welfare.
He said, “We discussed on schemes to provide employment to 2 lakh youths of the state, helping women of self help groups through a micro-entrepreneurship development program. We also held talks on CM Awas Yojana, Arohan Scheme, and providing 40 lakh ration cards before December and on the Arunoday Scheme.”
“Further, we also discussed on infrastructure development of our state. We have planned to construct 250 new schools across several constituencies and also to establish over 40 model anganwadi centres.”
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote, “Held a day-long fruitful discussion with Hon'ble MPs & MLAs from the State belonging to the NDA. We are of the collective resolve that to build a Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal, we need to ensure Hon’ble PM's victory in 2024 with a landslide majority.”