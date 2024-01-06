Woman Abducted From Guwahati Railway Station; Family Receives Ransom Call

A young woman was reportedly abducted by unidentified individuals from Guwahati Railway Station on Friday night.
Sources informed that the woman and her family, who had come from Bengaluru, encountered the incident, and it remains unclear how the abduction occurred.
Subsequently, the woman went missing.
The victim's family received a ransom call, but specific details are still pending.
It is learned that the woman and her family reside in Assam's Karimganj district.
Local police have been informed, and an investigation is in progress.