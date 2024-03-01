Woman Alleges Molestation By Drunk Miscreant In Guwahati
A shameful incident was reported in Guwahati city on Friday night wherein a woman was allegedly molested by a vehicle-borne miscreant in the Geetanagar area.
The incident was reported near Gurukul Grammar School located in the Geetanagar area of the city, when a woman was allegedly physically molested by an intoxicated man while she was passing by the adjacent road.
The victim woman alleged that a certain group of unidentified miscreants have been creating a nuisance in the area for a long time, and are accused of harassing women after getting drunk on the road during the night.
Moreover, the victim’s husband was also said to have been physically assaulted by the malefactor when he went to confront him.
The culprit reportedly arrived in an ‘Innova’ vehicle bearing registration ‘AS01FC6812’.
Following the incident, the victims have registered a complaint at the Noonmati police station.