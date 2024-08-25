Woman Attacked and Robbed in Guwahati's Zoo Road

In a disturbing incident that underscores growing concerns over women's safety, two miscreants carried out a brazen daylight robbery on Pinaki Path, Zoo-Road, in Guwahati city on Sunday.
The victim, identified as Rani Borkotoky, wife of Debo Borkotoky, owner of NK Productions, was attacked while on her morning walk. The assailants, armed with a pistol, violently seized her neck chain. During the assault, the woman suffered severe head injuries, necessitating four stitches.
A case has been filed at the Geetanagar police station, but the perpetrators remain at large.
The shocking attack has intensified concerns about women's safety in the city, raising urgent questions about security measures and police effectiveness.