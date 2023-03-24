Woman Commits Suicide By Consuming Poison Inside Temple in Guwahati

In a tragic incident, a married woman allegedly ended her life by consuming poison in Guwahati on Friday.

The incident was reported at a Shiva temple in the Kalapahar locality of Guwahati city.

According to reports, the woman on Friday morning went to a nearby Shiva temple along with her children.

A few minutes later, the woman after praying is said to have drunk poison in the temple premises.

Eyewitnesses informed the police about the incident.

The woman was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) by the police in an unconscious state.

But, unfortunately, the doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, husband of the deceased woman has been accused of torturing her desperately. However, the police is yet to react on the incident.

Further investigations into the case are underway.