Woman Dies Of Wrong Treatment at Guwahati Hospital

A heated situation erupted at a hospital in Guwahati city after a woman patient allegedly died due to wrong treatment on Monday.

This was claimed by the family members of the deceased woman who was admitted in the hospital for gall bladder operation.

The incident was reported from Critical Care Hospital and Research Institute located in city’s Lokhora area.

The deceased woman has been identified as Putuli Haloi, a resident of Kaithalkuchi in Nalbari district.

According to sources, the family members of the woman were not allowed to meet the patient after the surgery. Her health later deteriorated following which she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

However, she died after spending four days in the ICU, sources further informed.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene as the situation got out of control following her death.

More details awaited.