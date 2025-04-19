Woman Drug Peddler Held With Heroin, Cash In Guwahati

A woman was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Guwahati’s Sawkuchi area following a raid conducted by Basistha Police.

The accused, identified as Sajida Begum (32), is a resident of Algapur in Hailakandi district. She was apprehended on Saturday with a substantial quantity of suspected heroin.

During the raid, police recovered four soap boxes and 13 plastic packets containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 278.38 grams. Alongside the drugs, the police seized Rs 1,49,500 in cash and a mobile phone from her possession.

Following her arrest, police extended their search to a rented house linked to the accused at Datalpara, Natun Basti under Fatashil Ambari Police Station jurisdiction. There, they recovered a large quantity of packaging materials, including 1,800 empty vials and 100 empty soap boxes, suspected to be used for drug distribution.

Further investigation is on.

