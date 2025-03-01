Drugs Worth ₹2.2 Crore Seized in Assam's Silchar; Two Apprehended

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Cachar Police in Assam seized heroin worth ₹2.2 crore from a vehicle at Silcoorie Road, Sildubi, under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle and recovered 415 grams of heroin concealed inside 35 soap cases, along with ₹2 lakh in cash. Two individuals suspected of drug trafficking have been apprehended in connection with the case.

The successful operation highlights the continued efforts of Assam Police in curbing drug smuggling in the region. Further investigations are underway.

