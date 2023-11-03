Woman Falls from Fourth Floor of Apartment in Guwahati, Dies

A woman died after falling off the fourth floor of an apartment named Exotica Greens in Guwahati city on Friday evening.
The incident was reported at the Zoo-Road locality in the city.
The deceased has been identified as Minakshi Nandi Rai.
Following the incident, the Geetanagar police reached the spot and recovered the body for a post-mortem.
It may be mentioned that it has yet not been established whether the woman was murdered or committed suicide.
The police have launched an investigation in connection to the case.