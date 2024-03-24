Guwahati News

Woman Falls To Death Off Eighth Floor Of Guwahati High Rise

In a shocker, an elderly woman fell to her death from the eighth floor of a residential complex in Guwahati, reports on Sunday claimed.

Initial reports suggest that the incident was reported from Surya Vatika Apartment situated in the Dhirenpara locality of Guwahati and took place last night.

The deceased woman was identified as Sarita Agarwala and she was in her 60s, reports stated adding that it remains unclear as to how the woman fell to her death.

Following the incident, Fatasil Ambari Police reached the scene and initiated a probe into the matter. The body of the deceased was recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem.

More details are awaited.

