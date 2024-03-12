Assam: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Septic Tank, Dies

In a heart-wrenching incident, a five-year-old child’s life was cut short after she accidentally fell into a septic tank at Demow under Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday.
According to sources, the child had disappeared earlier today and the villagers, upon realizing it, began searching for the child. After an extensive search, the child was discovered in an unconscious state within the septic tank.
It is suspected that the child may have fallen into the septic tank while playing in the vicinity.
Following the recovery, the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival.
The deceased child has been identified as Sillishikha Gogoi.