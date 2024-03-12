Sivasagar

Assam: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Septic Tank, Dies

After an extensive search, the child was discovered in an unconscious state within the septic tank.
Assam: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Septic Tank, Dies
Assam: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Septic Tank, DiesREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

In a heart-wrenching incident, a five-year-old child’s life was cut short after she accidentally fell into a septic tank at Demow under Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the child had disappeared earlier today and the villagers, upon realizing it, began searching for the child. After an extensive search, the child was discovered in an unconscious state within the septic tank.

It is suspected that the child may have fallen into the septic tank while playing in the vicinity.

Following the recovery, the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased child has been identified as Sillishikha Gogoi.

Assam: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Septic Tank, Dies
Assam: Two Youths Killed as Bike Crashes Into Tree In Sivasagar
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
sivasagar>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/sivasagar/assam-5-year-old-girl-falls-into-septic-tank-dies
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com