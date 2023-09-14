Two Minor Girls Drown While Bathing In Pond In Assam's Karimganj

In yet another case of drowning, two minor girls lost their lives while going for a bath in a pond at Ratabari village in Assam’s Karimganj district.
The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon when the duo went for a bath in the pond adjacent to their village. Unfortunately, both of them drowned.
Their lifeless bodies were discovered floating on the pond by villagers hours after they went missing. The deceased minor girls have been identified as Yasmin Sultana and Shahada Akhtar.
Following the discovery, local police were informed who reached the scene soon after and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
Last month amid Independence Day celebrations, tragedy struck Assam’s Nagaon district after three youths drowned to death while taking a bath in a waterfall.
The deceased were identified as Dinesh Shah, Nitin Rajak and Saddam, reports said.
According to reports, a group of 10 youths had gone to bathe at Hodhodi, a natural waterfall in Nagaon’s Samaguri area. Out of the ten youths, five of them reportedly drove into the depths of the waterfall while four others had safely come out from the water realizing the danger.
According to one of the youths who had survived, they had come to take bath at around 2:30 pm, and at around 3 pm three of his friends went missing in the high currents of the waterfall.
Right after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and conducted search operations. However, upon searching, the SDRF personnel recovered the bodies of the three youths.