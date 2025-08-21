Assam: Woman from Nagaland Molested During CT Scan at Bijoynagar Hospital

A disturbing case of molestation has surfaced at Life Save Hospital in Batarhat, Bijoynagar, under South Kamrup, where a young woman from Nagaland was allegedly assaulted inside the CT scan room.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the victim was taken for a CT scan. According to reports, a hospital staff member identified as Nazrul Islam, hailing from Barpeta, allegedly compelled the woman to undress completely under the pretext of the scan and went on to molest her.

The survivor later recounted her ordeal before the media, explaining how she was left alone inside the scan room without any female staff present.

“There was no female staff inside the CT scan room. The technician asked me to remove my clothes, even though the test was prescribed only for my headache. He also prevented my attendant from entering. I am from Nagaland and do not understand Assamese. At first, he touched my body above the abdomen, then my chest, acting as if it was normal. But when he started touching me below the abdomen, I realized something was wrong. I resisted, and he then told me to get dressed and leave, saying the scan was done,” the victim told reporters.

Hospital authorities allegedly tried to suppress the matter, but the incident came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint. Police have since arrested the accused and detained him at the Bijoynagar Police Outpost.

The victim’s attendant also spoke to the media, expressing shock at the incident.

“I was stunned when I learned that my friend had been molested. She said nothing right after the scan, but later revealed she had been inappropriately touched by the staff. She doesn’t understand Assamese, and had only come for a CT scan because of severe headaches,” the attendant said.

The case has triggered widespread outrage in the area, raising serious concerns over patient safety and the accountability of private healthcare institutions.

