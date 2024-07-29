Assam: Young Navy Student Among 2 Drowned in Separate Incidents

Two individuals, an elderly man and a young navy student reportedly drowned in separate incidents across Assam on Monday.
In the first incident, a Bol Bom devotee drowned while collecting water at the Kalidiya River, near Asia’s second largest tree in Jalikhata Village, located in Lower Assam’s Bajali district.
The victim, identified as 25-year-old Saurav Bhagawati, was a resident of Tihu and the son of Sushil Bhagawati. Saurav had recently secured a job in the U.S. Navy and had returned home to apply for a visa and passport.
A large crowd of Bol Bom devotees had gathered at the Kalidiya River near Kalibari Temple to collect water for Puja on the second Monday of the auspicious Shravan month. Following the incident, SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and recovered Saurav's body.
In another incident, a retired headmaster named Mahesh Kalita went missing in the Jhanji River in Teok. Kalita, a resident of Kawoimari Chinatoli was last seen taking a bath in the river before disappearing.