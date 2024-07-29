Assam: Young Navy Student Among 2 Drowned in Separate Incidents

A large crowd of Bol Bom devotees had gathered at the Kalidiya River near Kalibari Temple to collect water for Puja on the second Monday of the auspicious Shravan month. Following the incident, SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and recovered Saurav's body.

In another incident, a retired headmaster named Mahesh Kalita went missing in the Jhanji River in Teok. Kalita, a resident of Kawoimari Chinatoli was last seen taking a bath in the river before disappearing.