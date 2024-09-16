Woman Held In Jalukbari For Abducting Minor Girl, Plotting To Sell Her

Jalukbari police in Guwahati apprehended a woman for abducting a minor girl and plotting to sell her. The woman was loitering with the girl around Jalukbari when locals got suspicious and informed the police.
As per reports, the woman, identified as Lakhi Dihidar, abducted the girl from Garchuk. The 12-year-old was lured by the promise of giving things and planned to sell her in Bongaigaon.
When she was loitering with the girl around Jalukbari, it raised suspicions and the locals informed the police. The police apprehended her and handed her over to Garchuk police.
"I was picking bottles yesterday when she picked me up. She told me that she will sell me somewhere else. I started crying and told her to take me home to my mother. She forcefully brought me here," the girl said.
Meanwhile, the accused woman said, "I saw her picking bottles and felt pity. That is why I took her with me. I kept her with me throughout the day." When asked why she did not hand the girl over to the police, she said, "That was my mistake. I will take her home now."
Both the abductor and the victim girl are at Garchuk police station currently and the police are questioning the woman over the matter.