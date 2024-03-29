Guwahati News

Woman In Her 60s Run Over By Train In Guwahati's Chandrapur

The accident took place while the woman was returning home from the fields after grazing her livestock. The impact of the collision was fatal, instantly claiming her life.
An elderly woman was run over by a train in Guwahati's Chandrapur
Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati witnessed a devastating incident when a woman in her 60s was run over near the Thakurkuchi railway station on Friday.

The woman, identified as Arunabala Kalita, a resident of Tatimara village in the vicinity of Chandrapur was killed on the spot.

The local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to this unfortunate accident. The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety measures along the railway tracks, particularly regarding crossing.

Residents in the vicinity have urged the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

Guwahati
train
Chandrapur

