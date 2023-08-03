Woman Injured After Bus Collides With Her Scooter In Guwahati

A woman was injured after an erratically driven city bus collided with her scooter at ABC point in Guwahati city on Thursday morning.
According to sources, the bus, bearing registration number ‘AS01 MC 0243’ was moving at a higher speed and weaving through traffic when it collided with the women’s scooter. The impact of the collision caused the scooter to topple over to the side, making the woman fall to the ground.
Passerby and witnesses quickly rushed to the scene and provided aid. Fortunately, the woman escaped with only minor injuries on her elbow and legs.
Meanwhile, the passengers of the bus claimed it was the fault of the bus driver due to which the mishap occurred.
City police reached the soon after and transported the woman to a nearby clinic for medical attention.
The city bus involved in the accident has been seized by the police.