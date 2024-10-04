Maharashtra Dy Speaker, MP, MLAs Jump Off 3rd Floor of Mantralaya

Unprecedented scenes unfolded at the Maharashtra state secretariat, Mantralaya, on Friday when Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and three other legislators staged a dramatic protest by jumping from the third floor.
The legislators landed safely on a safety net installed in 2018, designed to prevent suicide attempts at the facility, as they opposed the potential inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.
Zirwal, a member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was joined by two fellow MLAs and a BJP MP in this bold act, which highlighted rising tensions surrounding the Dhangar community's demand for ST status.
Currently classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, the Dhangar community claims that they are similar to the Dhangads, who are recognized as Scheduled Tribes in several other states.
The protest coincided with a cabinet meeting attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, where tribal MLAs had previously gathered to voice their concerns. Despite the high stakes, officials confirmed that none of the legislators sustained any injuries during their descent onto the net.
Upon landing, the protesting legislators were assisted by police personnel, after which they proceeded to hold a sit-in on the ground floor of the secretariat. They demanded a meeting with Chief Minister Shinde to discuss the contentious quota issue.
"I am an adivasi first and then an MLA and a deputy speaker,” Zirwal stated, emphasizing the urgency of their demands.
He further threatened that if the Dhangar community were granted ST reservation, 65 legislators would resign in protest.
Critics, including BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar, expressed concern over the drastic measures taken by Zirwal, noting the responsibilities that come with his constitutional position.
Zirwal responded by calling on the government to provide protections for students who have been protesting against a halt to recruitment under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) in Maharashtra.
As tensions continue to rise over tribal representation in the state, Zirwal plans to convene a meeting with other tribal leaders to discuss the future course of action.
The situation remains fluid, with both sides gearing up for what could be a prolonged struggle over tribal rights and representation in Maharashtra.