Woman Killed, 3 Injured in Landslide in Guwahati's Noonmati

In a tragic incident, a woman died and three other sustained serious injuries following a landslide incident in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality on Friday evening.

The incident was reported nearby the No. 38 villa at Sristi Nagar.

The victims, all of whom were labourers were immediately shifted to a Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better treatment.

According to sources, the woman identified as Tara Banu Begum succumbed to her injuries while, the rest three are undergoing treatment.

The identities of the other labourers have not been ascertained yet.

In another landslide incident which was reported in the Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, a dumper truck collapsed, blocking traffic for several hours.

Last year in the month of June, two landslide incidents were reported in the Noonmati locality.

In the first incident, one person lost his life in a landslide that reportedly occurred at the Bhabanipur area in Noonmati.

In another landslide incident at Ajanta Nagar in Noonmati, at least three persons sustained severe injuries.

It is pertinent to mention that the people in Noonmati had been witnessing such landslides almost every year.