Woman Mauled By Leopard In Guwahati

A middle-aged woman sustained critical injuries in a leopard attack in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area late Friday night.
The victim, identified as 45-year-old Dipali Das, was attacked by the leopard when she stepped out to use the bathroom around midnight. She suffered severe injuries to her face and neck but is expected to survive.
Das was immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where she is currently receiving treatment.
Earlier this month, a tiger unleashed terror at a village in Nagaon district, where two individuals were viciously attacked while working in a paddy field.
The incident, suspected to involve a tiger strayed from the nearby Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, had left the victims, Abdul Aziz and Akhtar Ali, in critical condition.
Both injured persons were swiftly transported to Nagaon for advanced medical care.
Local residents speculate that the tiger ventured out of the sanctuary, possibly in search of food exacerbated by recent floods in the area.