Deadly Tiger Attacks Spark Alarm in Assam; Forest Dept Remains Elusive

In a series of alarming events, tiger encounters have sparked fear and casualties across various parts of Assam. The state forest department is actively pursuing a tiger that caused panic in Jengani village, Dhing under Nagaon district, but remains elusive even after 24 hours.
Despite efforts, including attempts to tranquilize the animal, it has not yet been captured. Reports indicate that the tiger is presently situated in Jaramari village within Dhing.
The situation escalated further on Thursday evening when the tiger attacked Atabur Rahman, who is currently receiving treatment in Nagaon. This marks the third reported attack on local residents by the same tiger. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been enforced in affected areas as a precautionary measure.
In a separate incident at Rangsali Dalani Village, Behali constituency, another tiger from Kaziranga National Park strayed and reportedly attacked multiple individuals. Mohammad Hussain, aged around 50, went missing while cutting tree branches and was later found dead, showing signs of a tiger attack. A joint operation by the forest department and Behali police recovered his body the following morning.
Meanwhile, near Kaziranga National Park, a wild boar believed to have strayed from the reserve attacked Duku Chautal in Harmoti, Bagori forest range. Chautal was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities are intensifying efforts to monitor and manage tiger populations outside designated wildlife areas, ensuring the safety of local residents while preserving wildlife conservation efforts.
These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Assam's forest officials in handling human-wildlife conflicts, emphasizing the necessity for coordinated strategies to prevent such incidents in the future.