Woman Loses Rs 26,000 in Broad Daylight Pickpocketing on Guwahati City Bus

The victim woman had withdrawn the money to purchase medicines for her son, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital after being seriously injured in a recent road accident.
In a distressing incident of broad daylight pickpocketing, a woman lost Rs 26,000 to miscreants while traveling on a city bus in Guwahati on Tuesday. The victim, Suneshwari Kalita, is an employee at the office of the commissioner of police in Guwahati.

Kalita had withdrawn the money to purchase medicines for her son, who is currently hospitalized after being seriously injured in a recent road accident. According to reports, one of the miscreants, who was sitting beside her on the bus, managed to elope with her purse without her noticing initially. By the time she realized she had been robbed, the culprit had already left the bus.

Visibly distressed and crying, Kalita recounted the incident in front of the media. She has lodged a complaint at the Panbazar police station, seeking justice and the return of her stolen money.

The police are investigating the case, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. This incident underscores the need for heightened security and vigilance on public transportation in the city.

