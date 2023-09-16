12 Lakh People Affected by Floods in Assam This Year

A total of 12 lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam this year, informed state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan in the state assembly on Friday.
Jogen Mohan said that though the details of the damage caused by the floods this year are still being compiled, according to the data available, 12,95,642 have been affected.
Further, the minister said that over 3000 villages have been affected in 109 revenue circles. He also stated that 37 embankments have been damaged and 133 are in danger being breached. The floods also damaged 1,106 roads, 101 bridges and 23,000 houses this year.
Jogen Mohan also informed that at least 16,663 animals have been killed so far.
The minister said, “Rs 137.2 crores has been sanctioned towards gratuitous relief and Rs 25 lakh towards rehabilitation grant.