Manipur Students’ Murder: Several Arrested, Confirms CM Biren Singh

Several persons have been arrested in connection with the henious "abduction and killing" of two students in Manipur, reports said.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informing this said that some of the culprits in connection to the case were arrested from Churachandpur on Sunday.
He also said that the government will ensure the maximum punishment, including the death penalty, for them.
Taking to platform X, Biren Singh wrote, “I’m pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today.”
“As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed,” he further wrote.
It may be mentioned that, just a few days after mobile internet services were restored in Manipur, disturbing images of the bodies of two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur in the month of July, surfaced on social media platforms. The state government had confirmed that the two missing students, namely Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were murdered.