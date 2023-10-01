Manipur Students’ Murder: Several Arrested, Confirms CM Biren Singh

Taking to platform X, Biren Singh wrote, “I’m pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today.”

“As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed,” he further wrote.