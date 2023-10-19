Women Among 4 Held For Drug Peddling In Guwahati

In a significant operation conducted by Special Task Force (STF) Assam, four notorious drug peddlers were apprehended in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Thursday.
The early morning operation, guided by intelligence inputs, resulted in the seizure of 119.5 grams of heroin with an estimated value of Rs 11,100. The haul included three mobile phones and various incriminating materials.
The STF moved swiftly on the tip-off reaching under the Khanapara flyover, following which four individuals, including two women, were arrested for their involvement in drug peddling.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Dhan Rabha, Ainul Sheikh, Ketep Bodo, and Sunwani Begum.
The STF is now engaged in unraveling the drug peddling network and identifying potential connections to larger drug rackets operating in the region.
Recently, the STF Assam thwarted a major drug deal that was set to take place in front of Rahman Hospital at Six Mile in Guwahati city.
The operation was conducted under the able supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Deputy Inspector General (Dy.I.G) of STF, and led by Kalyan Kr Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police (APS) of STF.
Acting on credible information received from a reliable source, the STF team swung into action, intercepting a significant drug transaction. The operation resulted in the apprehension of three drug peddlers along with the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Habibur Rahman (49 years old) hailing from Manipur, Alimuddin (46 years old) hailing from Bhati Ghograchar, PS Mankachar, and Idrish Ali (38 years old) hailing from Nagaon.
The STF team also successfully recovered approximately 60,000 Yaba tablets from the possession of the apprehended individuals.