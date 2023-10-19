Assam Govt Extends Age Limit for Police Sub-Inspector (Communication) Role

In a significant move, the Assam government has decided to extend the upper age limit for the position of Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication) in the Assam Police Radio Organization (APRO). The decision, which comes into effect on October 17, 2023, increases the maximum age for eligible candidates from the existing 24 years to 26 years.
This move potentially aims at broadening the pool of potential candidates and attracting more qualified individuals to serve within the police force. The enhancement of the age limit is expected to offer an opportunity for a larger number of aspiring candidates to join the Assam Police in this specialized capacity.
Recruitment for 7 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO was previously advertised via a notification on October 6, 2023.
With the recent decision to extend the upper age limit, the new eligibility criteria under Para II now read as follows:
(d) Age: Candidates should not be more than 26 years and not less than 20 years of age as of January 1, 2023. (Candidates must be born on or before January 1, 2003, and on or after January 1, 1997).
Sharing a copy of the notification, Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh wrote on 'X', "GoA vide No. HMA 87/2023/5 dated 17-10-2023 has approved enhancement of upper age limit for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) APRO from the existing 24 years to 26 years."