Women’s Day Conclave: Eradicating Barriers to Gender Equality & Empowerment

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Pratidin Media Group organized the ‘Women’s Day Conclave’, a unique platform for leading women personalities to discuss onvarious concerns related to women community at present.

A host of women personalities from different spheres of the society including, academicians, bureaucrats, journalists, enforcers of law, activists, entrepreneurs, and the likes were the speakers of the special event.

On the other hand young and dynamic students from various institutions including the Gauhati University, Royal Global University, Cotton University, Guwahati College, Institution of Mass Communication and Media Studies and Dispur College were present at the event.

The conclave was held in association with the Assam Down Town University and Topcem Cement in Guwahati’s Imperial Estate. Itwas hosted by RanjitaBaruah.