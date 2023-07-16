Assam: Tea Estate Worker Loses Leg After Accidentally Entering Machine

In a tragic incident that happened at New Sonowal Tea Estate in Assam’s Mariani, a worker lost one of his legs after accidentally entering a roller machine on Saturday.
The injured worker was identified as Mahesh Konwar. According to reports, he accidentally went inside a roller machine at the factory.
The worker sustained grievous injuries and was sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for better treatment, sources informed.
A co-worker at the factory said, "The incident took place around 2 am last night. We were not present around, but came running after he screamed as his leg went inside the machine. Another person who was nearby, shut down the machine immediately. However, he leg was already ripped apart by the time."
Earlier in the month, a tea garden worker lost his life while working in a tea factory of Dufflaghur Tea Estate in Gohpur. The deceased worker has been identified as Sukhman Munda.
As per reports, Munda met with the tragic incident when he went inside the fan of heavy industrial machinery of the factory. While Munda was spilling tea leaves into the machine, someone reportedly switched it on resulting in the worker’s body being chopped into pieces.
In another incident that happened in the month of March this year, a labourer accidentally got stuck in the CTC machine at the factory while working at Samadang tea estate of Doom dooma.
The victim, identified as Sambhu Tanti, sustained serious injuries in the accident.