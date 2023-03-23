World Meteorological Day Observed at RMC in Guwahati

World Meteorological Day was celebrated at Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati on March 23, 2023.

Every year, World Meteorological Day is celebrated with a theme. This year, the theme is- ‘The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generations.'

On this occasion an exhibition was organized at the premises of this office and was kept open for public. People from different disciplines of life visited the office. They were described about the brief history, functioning and milestones of World Meteorological Organization and India Meteorological Department. They were shown Meteorological instruments used for taking weather observations. Public were also shown how weather forecasting is done. The visitors showed great interest in this regard.

Popular lectures were also arranged for the students and public. Anupam Phukan, Senior Geologist, Directorate of Geology and Mining, Govt. of Assam, Guwahati was invited as chief guest of the function. He delivered a special lecture on ‘The importance of saving water’.

Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Scientist-F explained about consequences of climate change and urged people to help in combating the same.

Retired officials of IMD- D. Sinha, H. Pathak and B.B. Das also expressed their views on the theme of World Meteorological day.