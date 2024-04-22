World’s Youngest Professor - Soborno Issac Bari Inspires Students at SFS Guwahati

SFS Guwahati School had the privilege of hosting a day-long visit by the world-renowned child prodigy, and the World’s Youngest Professor Mr. Soborno Issac Bari, on April 22, 2024. The visit was a remarkable opportunity for students and faculty members to interact with Soborno and gain insights from his extraordinary journey in academia.
Soborno Issac Bari, at just 11 years of age, has achieved remarkable feats, including being recognized as the world's youngest professor. Soborno was barely 6 months old when he was able to speak full sentences. At 2 years old he was able to solve Physics, Math, and Chemistry problems. The little professor teaches computer science and physics at MIT. At such a young age, he also writes programs for the space station robots of NASA. Soborno went to Washington for an interview and he answered some Phd level questions there.
His visit to SFS Guwahati School aimed to inspire and motivate students to pursue their passions with dedication and perseverance.
The day's events commenced with a warm welcome extended to Soborno and his father, followed by a felicitation ceremony honoring his outstanding achievements. Students were treated to a captivating Bihu dance performance, showcasing the cultural richness of Assam.
Soborno Issac Bari delivered an inspiring speech, sharing his insights and experiences with the eager audience. He emphasized the importance of curiosity, lifelong learning, and resilience in achieving one's dreams, leaving a lasting impact on all those present.
The visit also included interactive sessions tailored for students of different classes, providing them with the opportunity to engage with Soborno and ask questions about his academic journey and achievements. Faculty members also had the privilege of engaging with Soborno, gaining valuable insights into innovative teaching methods and educational practices.
Speaking about the visit, Rev. Father George Thomas, Principal of SFS Guwahati School, said, "We were honored to host Soborno Issac Bari at our school. His visit has been incredibly inspiring for our students and faculty members. We are grateful for the opportunity to learn from his experiences and insights."
Soborno Issac Bari expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during his visit to SFS Guwahati School. He encouraged students to pursue their passions relentlessly and strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.
The visit of Soborno Issac Bari to SFS Guwahati School was a resounding success, leaving a profound impact on all those who had the privilege of attending.