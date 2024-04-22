World’s Youngest Professor - Soborno Issac Bari Inspires Students at SFS Guwahati

Speaking about the visit, Rev. Father George Thomas, Principal of SFS Guwahati School, said, "We were honored to host Soborno Issac Bari at our school. His visit has been incredibly inspiring for our students and faculty members. We are grateful for the opportunity to learn from his experiences and insights."

Soborno Issac Bari expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during his visit to SFS Guwahati School. He encouraged students to pursue their passions relentlessly and strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.