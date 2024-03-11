SFS Guwahati Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence with Grand Festivities

The St. Francis De Sales School (SFS) Guwahati recently celebrated 25 years of excellence marking a truly memorable event, filled with gratitude, pride, and anticipation for the future.
The Silver Jubilee celebrations painted a vivid picture of the festivities and served as a beautiful opportunity to cherish the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future with unwavering enthusiasm.
The school extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the celebration, including esteemed dignitaries, staff, students, parents, alumni, and the supportive local community.
The ceremony commenced on November 18th, 2023, with a guard of honor led by the SFS School band, followed by the arrival of esteemed guests.
Principal Rev. Fr. George Thomas's captivating speech, Dr. Jasmin Hussain's inspiring message, and the felicitation of top achievers like Prerana Sharma and Anushka Ashok Choudhury must have been deeply motivating for the entire school community. Recognizing and celebrating academic excellence is crucial in fostering a culture of achievement and aspiration.
Principal Rev. Fr. George Thomas delivered a captivating speech, weaving a narrative of SFS's journey from a nascent institution to a flourishing school community. Dr. Jasmin Hussain, an SFS alumnus, shared an inspiring message, followed by the felicitation of top achievers. Prerana Sharma, who scored an exceptional 99.2 percent in Class 10 CBSE board exams, and Anushka Ashok Choudhury, who secured an impressive 98.2 percent in Class 12 board exams, were awarded mementos and cash prizes for their remarkable accomplishments.
MLA, Mr. Atul Bora, also addressed the audience, offering his congratulations and well wishes.
The unveiling of the school souvenir, "SILVER SPARKS," and its presentation to the Archbishop of Guwahati and Rev. Sr. Sissy MPV surely marked a symbolic moment, encapsulating the essence of SFS's journey and its values.
The cultural extravaganza sounds like it was a feast for the senses, showcasing the diverse talents and cultural heritage nurtured within the school. Such events not only entertain but also serve as a testament to the holistic development fostered by SFS.
The evening concluded with a thought-provoking musical drama titled "Harmonious Living," which beautifully narrated the story of SFS and its unwavering commitment to its values, vision, and mission. The drama featured diverse performances that enthralled the audience, highlighting the school's dedication to fostering a well-rounded education. The closing ceremony concluded on a high note with a speech by the Chief Guest, followed by a vote of thanks and the National Anthem.
As the SFS community looks ahead with renewed passion and dedication, it's evident that the foundation laid over the past 25 years will continue to guide and inspire future generations. With the support of the entire community, SFS Guwahati is poised to continue its journey of excellence and contribute positively to the lives of its students and society as a whole.
SFS extended its heartfelt gratitude to the entire community for your unwavering support and dedication.