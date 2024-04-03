Worm Found in Food Served on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Express Concern

An unsettling incident occurred aboard IndiGo flight 6E 2095 as a passenger reported finding a worm in the food served during the flight from Delhi to Guwahati. The discovery has sparked controversy and raised questions about the safety of airline food.
The passenger who made the unsettling discovery promptly alerted the cabin crew, prompting swift action to address the matter. Notably, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was reportedly present on the same flight and witnessed the incident firsthand.
In the aftermath of the incident, the concerned passenger emphasized the importance of vigilance regarding the food served during air travel. This incident serves as a reminder for travelers to remain cautious and attentive to the quality and hygiene of in-flight meals.
IndiGo Airlines has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. However, the discovery of the worm has reignited discussions surrounding the safety protocols and quality control measures employed by airlines in catering services.
The incident serves as a wake-up call for airlines to reinforce their standards and procedures regarding food safety and hygiene aboard flights, reassuring passengers of their commitment to providing a safe and comfortable travel experience.
