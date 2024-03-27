IndiGo, Air India Flights Graze On Kolkata Airport Runway, Avoid Mishap

Referring to the incident, a spokesperson from Air India Express commented, "The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai. The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances."