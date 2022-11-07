Worthy Law Students Get Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Scholarship Cheques

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday distributed scholarships to as many as 27 students at an event at the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA) in Guwahati.

The former CJI had created the fund in order to provide financial assistance to those meritorious students who are willing to pursue law courses.

The scholarships were awarded to students pursuing a five-year law degree course in Assam or any other state across India. Ranjan Gogoi, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, created the fund from the salary he earned as a parliamentarian.

Of the 27 students who were awarded the scholarship, 19 are from law colleges across Assam, six are pursuing law courses in colleges and National Law Universities in other states, and the remaining two students are from National Law University and Judicial Academy in Assam.