19 Law Students of Assam to Receive Former CJI’s Scholarship on Nov 6

In a bid to support the education of needy and meritorious law students in Assam and other parts of the country, Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will provide scholarships to students from the proceeds of his salary and allowances as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

19 students from different law colleges of Assam and 10 students pursuing their legal studies in different national law universities in other parts of the country have been selected for the scholarship for academic session 2022-23.

The scholarship cheques to the students of the law colleges of Assam will be distributed by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Rashmin Manoharbhai Chhaya on November 6 (Sunday).

The event will be held Seminar Hall of the National Law University in Guwahati at 11:30 am.